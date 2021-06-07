ADVERTISEMENT

Students of Government Science Secondary School, Gombe, on Monday, protested over poor feeding in the school.

The students with placards and fresh leaves marched from the school premises at Jekadafari in the metropolis to the state’s ministry of education around Government Reserved Area (GRA).

Their grievances include snatching of phones by security officers, and diversion of meals meant for students.

Speaking with journalists on the protest, Information Officer (IO) of the ministry of education, Saidu Malala, said the state government had set up a committee to investigate the alleged insufficient food

He added that the committee was given three days to investigate the allegation and submit its report to the commissioner.

“We were together with the commissioner this morning when we heard about the protest. We rushed back to the ministry but before his arrival to the ministry the students had already left.

“However, the commissioner followed them to the school and immediately inaugurated a committee to investigate the real cause of the protest,” Mr Malala said.

“When we met some of the students, they said some of their belongings were being stolen, that security officials were snatching their phones.”

The students who were chanting, “We are not doing, we are not interested,” in a viral video were seen lamenting ill-treatment by the school authorities.

An unidentified student said: “We came out to protest because our foods (provisions) are being snatched from us and the food we are being served is insufficient.”

The boy said: “Yes, the government do provide food for us in school but it is not enough and even the ones they served are being snatched from us.

“We were told that the school authorities have given the security men the authority to snatch our food from us,” he claimed.