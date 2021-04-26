The Nigerian Army has confirmed an ambush on one of its bases at Mainok, Borno State.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Mohammed Yerima, on Monday evening, the army described the attack as a multi-directional attack which claimed one officer and six soldiers.

There were reports on Sunday about the death of an unspecified number of soldiers who died after a deadly attack on the N156 battalion in Mainok.

Mainok is about 60 kilometres west of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Sources told PREMIUM TIMES the terrorists who came around noon disguised themselves in a military convoy, went straight to the formation’s armoury and attacked the personnel.

Amongst the casualties recorded was the commander of the battalion, a lieutenant colonel.

“The terror groups disguised in military convoy and gained access to 156 TF Bn position in Mainok and headed straight to the arms store and started inflicting heavy firepower on the troops and dislodged them,” one military source said.

The source said many other soldiers fled into the bush during the attack.

PREMIUM TIMES saw some gory pictures of some of the soldiers killed during the attack.

The terrorists also set ablaze a Nigerian army tanker and some buildings in the military base.

But according to the statement by the army, the terrorists were held by the troops until reenforcement arrived.

He also said scores of Boko Haram terrorists were killed during the attack.

Read the full army statement:

MAINOK: COAS APPLAUDS TROOPS OF OPERATION LAFIYA DOLE FOR THEIR RESILIENCE AND DOGGEDNESS

On Sunday 25 April 2021, troops of Operation Lafiya Dole deployed in Mainok, Borno State, came under multi-directional attacks by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists mounted on unconfirmed number of Gun Trucks as well as foot soldiers with possible intent of establishing a phantom caliphate in the town. The terrorists were held by the gallant troops of 156 Task Force Battalion until the arrival of reinforcement teams from 7 Division, Special Army Super Camp Ngamdu and Army Super Camp 4, Benesheik.

During the fire fight which lasted several hours, the gallant troops tactically lured a number of the terrorists into a killing zone within their camp where the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole scrambled Alpha jets and helicopter gunboats which took turns in decimating the already trapped terrorists. In the aftermath of the encounter, scores of Boko Haram terrorists were neutralized with their body part littering the area and a number of their gun trucks destroyed.

Regrettably, one gallant Officer and six soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice while 5 other soldiers sustained various degrees of injuries. The wounded soldiers have already been evacuated to the military medical facility for treatment. Currently, troops are in full control of Mainok and environ as exploitation for fleeing terrorists is ongoing.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru has applauded troops of Operation Lafiya Dole for their resilience, commitment and doggedness and further reassured Nigerians of the Army’s unalloyed commitment to defeating Boko Haram/SWAP terrorists while urging citizens to always avail the troops with accurate and timely information for prompt action.

MOHAMMED YERIMA

Brigadier General

Director, Army Public Relations

29 April, 2021