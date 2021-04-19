ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, on Sunday received his first shot of the Oxford Astrazeneca vaccine.

The governor took the first jab about two weeks after the state Primary Healthcare Development Agency officially stopped administration of the vaccine, having dispensed 50 per cent of the state’s supply.

The agency had directed all states to dispense only 50 per cent of their allocations while the other half would be kept for the second jab administration.

Borno State had on March 9 received 75,510 doses of the Oxford Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the federal government.

Governor Zulum did not lead in taking the jab in the state. A senior medical doctor, Ibrahim Kida, led other health officials to receive the vaccination, then the state deputy governor, Unar Kadafur, took his jab days later.

Governor Zulum travelled out of the country a day after the vaccine arrived in the state. Upon his return, the governor did not take his jab, until about a month after his deputy had his first shot.

Governor Zulum’s media aides on Sunday released pictures of the governor receiving his first shot of the vaccine.

The governor who is observing the Ramadan fast, received the jab in the morning at his official residence.

The media aide who shared the photos on social media simply said: “FLASH: Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum has received his first dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday at the Government House, Maiduguri.”

The state government did not explain why the governor delayed his COVID-19 inoculation.

The governor is expected to take his second jab on June 18.