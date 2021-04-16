ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno has donated 12 operational vehicles to soldiers at Damasak during a visit to assess damages caused by insurgents during an attack on the town.

In a statement on Friday in Maiduguri, the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Strategy, Isa Gusau, said Mr Zulum spent a night in Damasak where 18 persons lost their lives during the attack, to end speculation that the town had been taken over by the terrorists.

“The governor held an operational meeting with soldiers and other security forces after which he presented 12 security vehicles which include an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) and 11 patrol vehicles, to strengthen armed forces and volunteers made up of trained youth in the civilian JTF, hunters and vigilantes, helping in the fight against insurgents.

“Damasak, headquarter of Mobbar Local Government Area in northern Borno, is located in the fringes of Lake Chad, and it shares a border with communities in Niger Republic.

“The town used to be a producer and exporter of vegetables to target markets within Nigeria, Niger Republic and other neighbouring countries.

“Boko Haram had occupied Damasak in 2014 as one of their caliphates, and the insurgents seem interested in the town, apparently for strategic access to raising funds through agriculture and for land routes to Niger Republic,” Mr Gusau said.

He also explained that the governor’s visit had made many thousands of residents who fled to border communities in neighbouring Niger Republic to return home.

Mr Gusau said the governor also directed ”the strengthening of agricultural activities in Damasak” and he assessed a rice farm which his administration facilitated to enhance food security.

(NAN)