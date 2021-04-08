Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has said his administration will continue to cherish and maintain the brotherhood subsisting among the adherents of the two major faiths in the state.

The governor stated this during the commissioning of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Guest House located at CAN centre along Gombe-Kwami road.

He said his administration will not relent in providing the necessary support for people to practice their beliefs freely, stressing that the essence of leadership is service to humanity.

The governor acknowledged the contributions of religious groups in the development of the society and commended CAN for its role in maintaining peace and stability which he described as the fulcrum of sustainable development.

“And let me reiterate that this peace we have in Gombe State is non- negotiable. We cannot afford to throw it away and no matter what the devil will do, God will see us through and we shall maintain our strength in unity and our faith in Him and we believe He will deliver us at the point of need,” he said.

Mr Yahaya described the commissioning of the CAN Guests House as an important milestone in the development of the Gombe CAN centre, congratulating the Christian community in the state for the opportunity and the gift that came from God.

He prayed that the Almighty God will continue to grant CAN the strength and the faith to see to the development of the centre and take it to the highest level so that guests from far and near can patronize their services for maximum benefits.

Mr Yahaya said as a party to the development of the CAN Centre during the Danjuma Goje administration, he will continue to remain steadfast to its growth and development.

He said, “As a leader, I am aware that the state can only be a complete unit if the interests of all citizens are taken into consideration. And these are my watch words always.”

He underscored the relevance and importance of providing such accommodation not only to the hospitality industry but also as a place for seclusion and solitude.

“If you are looking for a place that you feel secure, you come here. If you are looking for a place that you can meditate and relate with your God as a Christian this is a place to be.

“So development of this place to the highest level is something that we need to pursue and cherish.

“I will personally be happy to see the CAN Guests House blossoms to be among the best in the country,” he said.

The governor praised CAN leadership in the state for channelling the money he donated to them for the purpose it was meant, describing their sincerity of purpose as worthy of emulation.

Earlier speaking, the Chairperson Gombe State Chapter of the CAN, Sunday Congo, said the construction of the CAN Guests House was made possible through the governor’s support to the organisation.

“Your Excellency, we are here today as a result of your kind gesture to CAN. To God be the glory, we have used the N25m you have given to us judiciously in constructing CAN Guests House with the sole aim of offering hospitality to guests coming to the state and also to help us raise income for the organisation.

“We want to thank you for the love you have for the church and encouragement of peaceful coexistence of the two major religions in the state.

“Thank you also for donating money to the women wing of CAN. The Christian community of Gombe State is indeed grateful and honoured. Your presence with us here is a clear indication of your love and sacrificial service to the people of Gombe State.”

Highlights of the event include ministration of songs and special prayers for the peace, unity and development of Gombe State.