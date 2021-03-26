ADVERTISEMENT

The Borno State House of Assembly, at an extraordinary session on Friday, passed a vote affirming the confidence of the lawmakers in the leadership of the governor, Babagana Zulum.

The vote followed a social media post alleging a plot by some members of the Assembly to impeach the governor over some alleged differences.

The Twitter post claimed a former governor of the state saved Mr Zulum’s head at a meeting in Gombe State.

Reacting to the rumour, the state lawmakers convened an extraordinary sitting on Friday where they unanimously passed a confidence vote on the governor.

Standing on Orders 8 and 9, the leader of the Assembly, Mohammed Dige, moved a motion for the members to dissociate themselves from the alleged impeachment plot and pass a vote of confidence on the governor.

The members took turns to express their displeasure over the rumour and affirmed their continuous support for the governor.

The deputy speaker, Muhammed Askira, described the impeachment rumour as “malicious,” stressing however that it was something that no one could control.

“But what we can control is our resolve to continually support the governor at all times because he has done more than enough for our constituents,” he said.

A member from the Dikwa constituency, Zakariya, said ” let the media tell the world that we are not going to impeach our governor because he has not done anyone or the state any wrong.”

At the end of the contributions, the Speaker, Abdulkarim Lawan, said “the House has passed a vote of confidence in the leadership style of Professor Babagana Umara Zulum.

“Ordinarily, the House would not have responded to that malicious report but we felt we should speak to avoid innocent members of the general public being misled to believing that false story, especially considering the fragile security of our state and also the giant strides recorded by Professor Babagana Umara Zulum’s administration in all sectors of the economy.

“Fact is that we have a very cordial and harmonious working relationship between all arms of the Borno State Government. There was never any problem let alone the so-called attempt to remove our hardworking governor who built and accelerated people’s confidence in governance.

“The House dismisses that news publication, we commend the mainstream media and reputable online media organisations for ignoring that mischief and we strongly call on relevant security agencies to bring to book, the perpetrators of that malicious news report,” the Speaker said.