ADVERTISEMENT

Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has assured the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and Jaiz Bank that his administration will continue to work in partnership with them in order to enable low income earners in the state reap the benefits of the newly introduced Hajj Savings Scheme.

The governor stated this at the launching/sensitisation programme on Hajj Savings Scheme, organised by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria in conjunction with Jaiz Bank in Gombe.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Njodi, the governor described the initiative by NAHCON and Jaiz Bank to create a saving scheme for prospective low income Muslim pilgrims as an excellent move which will go a long way in actualising the dreams of individual Muslims who hope to undertake the religious journey.

While assuring NAHCON and Jaiz Bank of his administration’s unwavering support towards the success of the scheme, Mr Yahaya said the state government under his leadership will trigger a policing mechanism to judiciously guard and protect the wealth of the people who will open accounts with the scheme.

He advised both organisations to intensify their sensitisation campaign to towns and villages so that Muslims across the state can benefit from the scheme.

He challenged Jaiz Bank in particular to make justice and fairness their watch words as their actions can either make or mar the success of the scheme.

Mr Yahaya equally used the occasion to remind the people of the state that the Covid-19 pandemic is still very much in existence and appealed to traditional and religious leaders to embrace the AstraZeneca vaccine in order to safe human lives.

The Chair and Chief Executive Officer of NAHCON, Zikirullah Hassan, said under the Hajj Saving Scheme, subscribers can get reward of their intentions before actualising the journey.

Represented by a national commissioner in the Commission, Prince Momoh, the NAHCON boss said every Muslim can participate and will have the opportunity to perform the holy pilgrimage without having to sell off his or her assets.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Jaiz Bank, Hassan Usman, in his remark, said the National Hajj Savings Scheme is a significant milestone for all Hajj stakeholders in Nigeria.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of Gombe State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Sa’adu Hassan, said the board will galvanise support for the successful implementation and patronage of the scheme in the state.

He said following the suspension of Hajj operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board is mindful of pilgrims whose monies are still with it and will give priority to them when restrictions on pilgrimage are finally lifted.