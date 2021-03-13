The Federal Government on Friday flagged off its Rural Women Cash Grant Programme in Borno and Yobe states.

Under the scheme, 5,840 women in Borno and 3,400 in Yobe are expected to receive a cash grant of N20,000 each.

At the flag off ceremony at the Government House, Maiduguri, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said the programme is aimed at pulling rural and vulnerable groups out of poverty.

According to her, the Conditional Cash Transfer has been catering for internally displaced persons in Gonikachallari, Bakasi and NYSC Camps due to the peculiarity of the security situation in Borno State.

“We currently have 12,190 poor and vulnerable households (PVHHs) that have been enrolled in 13 local government areas. They are Konduga, Gubio, Magumeri, Hawul, Shani, Mafa, MMC, Chibok, Mobbar, Kaga, Jere, Akira-Uba and Dikwa LGAs and disbursement is set to commence as soon as the security situation improves.

“A total number of 5,840 women are to benefit from the cash grant of 20,000 each to uplift the socio-economic status of the rural women in Borno State. It is President Muhammadu Buhari’s social inclusion and poverty reduction agenda, with the realization of the national aspiration of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years,” the minister said.

Governor Babagana Zulum, in his address, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the strategic intervention in the lives of people traumatised by the Boko Haram insurgency.

The governor who was represented by the Head of Civil Service in the State, Simon Malgwi, said the grant will help the women to pick up the pieces of their lives.

“We are at the threshold of another milestone in our determined quest to eradicate abject poverty in the state and as such, this intervention could not have come at a better time than now, as the process of resettlement and rehabilitation of IDPs back to their ancestral homes has since begun in earnest.

“This intervention will go down to the targeted groups to help them to start their lives afresh after a decade of insurgency that rendered many people homeless and economically weak in this part of the country,” Mr Zulum said.

Damaturu

At a similar event in Damaturu after the minister flew from Maiduguri in an Airforce jet, Governor Mai Mala Buni also thanked the president for introducing the programme.

Mr Buni was represented at the event by his deputy, Idi Gubana.

“I thank the President for his commitment towards emancipating women, youths and vulnerable groups from the clutches of poverty.

“As we are all aware, at the inception of the present democratic rule in 1999, Yobe was among the states with a high rate of poverty and the condition of our people was further aggravated by the destructive activities of insurgents and the humanitarian crisis that generated over a decade ago.

“At this post-insurgency period, our efforts are geared towards recovery and economic rejuvenation of the State.

“I will like to thank the Minister for the kind assistance she has been providing for Yobe state including COVID-19 palliatives and assistance to victims of flood disaster. A total of 2,412 bags of 50kg of millet, 2,010 bags of 50kg sorghum and 1916 bags of maize were collected through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and distributed to the people for farming. In the last cropping season, hundreds of households who were victims of flood disasters were also assisted with assorted materials in the State,” Governor Buni said.

The minister in her address in Yobe said the state has received N980 million from the Federal Government through the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme from inception till date .

“The lives of 24,814 Poor and Vulnerable Households (PVHHs) have been impacted through the Conditional Cash Transfer. Six Local Government Councils are currently benefiting from the programme in Yobe State. They are Fika, Geidam, Yunusari, Bade, Jakusko, Nangere LGA’s,” she said.

Some of the beneficiaries told PREMIUM Time they were excited after receiving the cash grants.

Falmata Kolo of Damaturu said the N20,00 will enable her buy two goats (male and female) and rear them,

“I will use the money at the Sunday market this weekend to buy two goats to start rearing them,” Mrs Kolo said.

Yaagana Ibrahim said her akara (bean cake) business has just received a boost from the N20,000.

“This money I got today is a major step forward for my akara business. I will buy a bigger frying pan and increase the capital of my busines and use the rest to buy food for my children and I,” she said.