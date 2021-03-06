The Bauchi State government has commissioned a N6. 2 billion reconstruction and rehabilitation of the state government house, at a groundbreaking ceremony in Bauchi.

Speaking during the ceremony, which was carried out on the margins of the 4th North East Governors’ Foruming, the governor, Bala Mohammed, said that the project was part of his administration’s vision to leave legacies and landmarks as a government and as a people.

Mr Mohammed explained that the project was conceptualised in order to give Bauchi a new impetus by giving them a befitting government house, similar to those in other states.

“This is a legacy project that we are doing as a government and as a people so that we will leave landmarks and legacies behind for posterity.

“This is not about Bala or about PDP or APC and that is why it is very auspicious that the person commissioning this project is a person of pedigree, our chairman of the North-East governors’ forum who is in APC.

“This project was conceptualized in order to give Bauchi renewal a new impetus by giving them a befitting government house of the same level with other government houses in the country,” he said.

The governor also said that he believed the project would gladden the hearts of those who voted for his administration, irrespective of party divide.

He said that it was glaring that his administration and those who voted for him were connected inexorably, by a common desire to make sure legacies and landmarks were left behind. He added that it would also impact positively on the lives of the people.

Mr Mohammed, who stated that the contract was awarded to a trusted Nigerian, whom he had worked with in the Federal Capital Territory, revealed that the government had received quotations from about five companies.

“We have received quotations from about five companies, the least was thirteen billion naira (N13bn).

“However, after due process, this project was scaled down to N6.2billion with phase one being the construction of the governor’s office.

“We will completely demolish the current governor’s office and build a befitting one,” Mr Mohammed said.

Speaking earlier, Ruben Okoya, the contractor of the project, who promised to deliver the job within the shortest possible time, said that the ‘government house is the people’s house’.

He appreciated the state government for awarding them the project, saying, ‘a new dawn is here in Bauchi State’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project also included the construction of the International Conference Centre, governor’s residence and residences of key staff.

Others are a clinic, mosque, new roads, drainages and power distribution systems, among others.

NAN also reports that the governors at the foundation laying ceremony included Babagana Zulum of Borno, Mohammed Yaya of Gombe and Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa.

Others included; Darius Ishaku of Taraba, represented by Haruna Manu, his deputy, as well as the deputy governor of Yobe State, Idi Gubana, who represented Mai Mala Buni.

ADVERTISEMENT

(NAN)