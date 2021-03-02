ADVERTISEMENT

The Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has sacked three commisioners in a minor cabinet reshuffle.

The exercise also involved six commisioners being redeployed to other ministries, while three persons were nominated by the governor for confirmation by the state House of Assembly as relacements for the sacked commisioners.

The Secretary to the State Government, Ibrahim Njodi, announced the changes in a statement on Monday.

“In his bid to further consolidate on the operations of government, Governor Inuwa Yahaya has approved a minor cabinet reshufflement as follows:

“Mohammed Danladi Adamu from Lands and Survey to Rural, Community Development and Cooperatives; Dr Habu Dahiru from Education to Health, and Usman Jafun Biri from Ministry of Rural, Community Development and Cooperatives to Ministry of Lands and Survey.

“The others areJulius Ishaya from Ministry of Youth Development to Ministry of Information and Culture; Dauda Batari Zambuk from Ministry of Internal Security and Ethical Orientation to Ministry of Education and Adamu Dishi Kupto from Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to Ministry of Internal Security and Ethical Orientation.”

Sacked

“In the same vein, His Excellency has relieved the following commissioners of their appointments with immediate effect: Alhassan Ibrahim Kwami – Information & Culture, Dr Ahmed Mohammed Gana- Health and Mela Audu Nunghe (SAN)- Special Duties.

“They are expected to hand over the affairs of their ministries to their respective Permanent Secretaries.

“His Excellency wishes to thank them for their services to Gombe State and wishes them well in their future endeavors.

“Meanwhile, His Excellency has nominated the following to serve as commissioners, pending their confirmation by the Gombe State House of Assembly: Mr Christopher Abdu Buba Maisheru, Abdullahi Idris Kwami and Abubakar Aminu Musa

“His Excellency congratulates the new nominees and wishes them success in their new responsibilities,” the statement reads.