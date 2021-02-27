A Christian cleric, Bulus Yikura, has appealed to the Nigerian government and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to negotiate with Boko Haram for his release, to stop the terrorists from executing him in seven days.

Mr Yikura made the appeal in a video clip recorded on Wednesday and released by the terrorist group.

Kneeling in front of a masked man holding a dagger, Mr Yikura begged for fast intervention to save his life.

The cleric, who identified himself as a worshipper at EYN LCC, said his appearance in the video was the last chance given to him to call for help.

Speaking in Hausa, Mr Yikura said the countdown to his execution started on February 24 and ends on March 4.

“My name is Bulus Yikura from EYN LCC 1. This is a call to our leader President Muhammadu Buhari, the governor of Borno State and our local council chairman to come to my rescue.

“I have been given only seven days to appeal for assistance that will help me out of this torture.

“If truly you want to rescue me from this untold suffering and threat to life, then you have to act fast.

“I am also calling on the EYN president to help mobilise help that will rescue me, and also pray for me so that God will make things easy for me here.

“I am making a similar plea to the CAN president; you all should know that I have no means of freeing myself except through your assistance.

“This is the last opportunity given to me to call for help. After today I have no chance again to cry for help. It is unto you I put all my hope. Thank you. ”

At the end of the video, the hooded man who was dressed in military khaki started speaking in Arabic then ended in Hausa, saying: “Today is the last chance we are giving your man here.”

Pointing at the camera, the man added; “if you are interested in him then we have given you one week to respond and rescue him.

“This coming Thursday is the end of the one week grace we have given; if you don’t act before then, your regrets will only be useless for him and you.”

Giving the date that the video was released, the Nigerian government only has five days left to act.

The terrorists have abducted many persons who they either killed or released after collecting huge ransoms.

Mr Yikura was abducted on the eve of Christmas last year when Boko Haram attacked Pemi village in Chibok local government area of Borno State.

Pemi is in about 20 Kilometres away from Chibok town.

