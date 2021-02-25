ADVERTISEMENT

The Gombe State government has relaxed the curfew it imposed on Billiri Local Government Area (LGA) following a violent protest in the area over a chieftaincy tussle.

The state government had on Friday announced a 24-hour curfew but has now relaxed it to eight hours from Thursday.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya stated this in Billiri shortly after a meeting with some religious leaders in the area.

He said the curfew was relaxed due to the return of peace to the area and followed consultation with the parties involved in the crisis who have agreed to embrace peace.

Addressing journalists, the governor said: “I have gone round along with the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) in charge of Bauchi and Gombe who had come to personally see and assess the situation and I can see that normalcy has been restored reasonably.

“As a result, we held peace talks with both the Muslim and Christian communities, they have embraced themselves, that is what we expect from them.”

Governor Yahaya said residents can now go about their activities for eight hours of the day until 2 p.m.

He added that the government would monitor the situation closely for further review.