ADVERTISEMENT

Petrol, diesel and cooking gas sold at the highest rates in Adamawa State in January, the National Bureau of Statistics has said.

In its price watch published Tuesday, the NBS said the North-east state was the only state to make three groups of states where diesel, petrol and cooking gas sold at the highest rates that month.

For petrol, the most expensive states were Adamawa, Abia and Gombe States, while for diesel, the costliest states were Adamawa, Zamfara and Kebbi.

Also, the cost of refilling a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas was highest in Adamawa, Bauchi and Borno.

On average, the report said the price of diesel increased across the country by 0.22 per cent when compared to January 2019. The average price of petrol increased by 12.88 per cent when compared a year earlier.

Diesel was cheapest in Osun, Anambra, and Enugu, while petrol was most affordable in Lagos, Borno and Ekiti.

Cooking Gas

The report also said the average cost of refilling a 5kg cylinder for cooking gas decreased to N1,949.02 compared to December 2020.

It said states with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for cooking gas were Enugu (N1, 620.00), Ebonyi (N1,707.12) and Osun (N1,718.18).

Similarly, the NBS said the average price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder for cooking gas, however, increased by 0.56 per cent month on month and decreased by -0.06 per cent year on year to N4,177.55 in January 2021 from N4,154.28 in December 2020.

“States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for cooking gas were Cross River (N4,791.67), Sokoto (N4,753.42) and Akwa Ibom (N4,614.49).

“Also, states with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for cooking gas were Kaduna (N3,291.19), Zamfara (N3,565.83) and Niger (N3,675.00),” it said.