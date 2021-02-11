ADVERTISEMENT

A housewife Ramatu Idris of Unguwar Malam Lamu, Tankarau, Dutsen Abba Ward in Zaria Local Government Area (LGA), Kaduna State, has narrated how bandits made her a widow barely a month after her marriage with late Yusuf Suleiman.

Mrs Idris told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday that the incident happened on February 4, around 12.45 p.m., 28 days after her wedding to Suleiman.

“There were about seven of them (bandits). They forced themselves into our home holding guns and a stick.

“My husband and I went to find out what was happening on hearing noises and shouts for help, but he was shot on the neck in my presence and he died on the spot.”

Mrs Idris, who has been traumatised by the incident, claimed those who killed her husband were the same criminals that raided the residence of Abdulaziz Sani, Councilor representing Dutsen Abba Ward, and abducted six of his family members.

She said that the gang was later apprehended at Unguwan Mai Turmi village, Igabi Local Government Area (LGA), by personnel of the Kaduna State Vigilance Service (KADVS).

Meanwhile following the attack on Mr Sani’s household and the killing of Suleiman, residents of Kampani and Saye Communities in Dutsen Abba Ward, have appealed to Kaduna State Government to deploy more security personnel along cattle routes in the area to curb cattle rustling, kidnapping and other crimes.

Bilyaminu Usman and Abubakar Sarki, made the appeal on behalf of Kampani and Saye communities respectively, in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Zaria.

Mr Usman on his part, told NAN that the criminals were using the National grid line and cattle route around Saye to convey their victims to Birnin Gwari forest.

According to him, posting security personnel at strategic locations will help tackle the challenge.

He, therefore, appealed for the deployment of more police personnel, patrol vans and other security equipment for the police station at Saye.

According to Mr Sarki, Saye Police Division used to promptly respond to distress calls by the communities, but inadequate working tools have been rendering such efforts fruitless.

He, however, commended the efforts of KADVS in the area, which, according to him, is the body the communities rely on to even dare move about during the day.

(NAN)