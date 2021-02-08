ADVERTISEMENT

About 10 persons were feared dead on Monday in a road accident along Okigwe-Afikpo Highway, Ebonyi State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted a witness, Jeremiah Aja, as saying that a bus belonging to Abia Line Network travelling from Umuahia to Afikpo was involved in the accident.

Mr Aja, who said he witnessed the accident while working on his farm, said the bus was trying to pull through a bend when it veered off the road and somersaulted multiple times before it caught fire.

The witness said he counted 10 bodies that were burnt beyond recognition.

“Chief Onyebuchi Ogbadu, the Ivo Local Government Area chairman, brought water tankers and put out the fire.

“Also, the police and officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) teams quickly moved the two persons alive to a nearby hospital where they are now receiving medical treatment,” he said.

The police spokesperson in the state, Loveth Odah, confirmed the accident but said she was yet to be briefed on the cause of the accident and the number of casualties.

“We have received information about the fatal accident which happened today along the Ishiagu axis of Okigwe-Afikpo highway, the divisional police officer is at the scene of the crash.

“He will give us a clear picture of the incident,” the spokesperson said.

