Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State on Wednesday reacted to the appointment of new service chiefs, hoping they will “hit the ground running”.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Isa Gusau, the governor commended the former service chiefs for their work, adding that Borno State cannot ignore their immense contributions to the restoration of peace in the North-east.

Mr Zulum had also welcomed the new service chiefs and assured them of his administration’s readiness to work with them.

“The outgoing service chiefs have been with us in the last six years, and during these eventful and challenging years, they immensely contributed to ongoing peacebuilding efforts through the fight against Boko Haram,” the governor said.

“Our rebuilding and resettlement efforts are only possible because of the combined efforts of Lieutenant-General Buratai as (ex)Chief of Army Staff, Air Marshal Sadique as Chief of Air Staff, of course with so much contribution from other service chiefs, intelligence bodies, police, paramilitary and volunteers.

“We can’t ignore these huge contributions, but then, as we all know, everything has an appointed time, we thank all the outgoing service chiefs for their contributions and we wish them the best in future endeavours.

“As for the incoming, especially, Gen Leo Irabor who is Chief of Defence Staff and General Attahiru, the COAS, both of them have worked here in Borno as theatre commanders of operation Lafiya Dole, they know all the issues and I am sure they will hit the ground running.

“The Borno State Government will accord them the same maximum support we gave their predecessors, and we will continue to play our roles in supporting the military with logistics as we have been regularly doing.”

On Tuesday, President Muhammadu Buhari announced a change of guard at the top of the military command, following the resignation of the service chiefs.

President Buhari immediately appointed Lucky Irabor, an army major-general, as the new Chief of Defence Staff.

President Buhari made the surprise announcement after years of defending his refusal to change the service chiefs he appointed in 2015 and who had long passed the public service retirement age.

Borno is one of the states that have been hit by insecurity and insurgency in the past few years.