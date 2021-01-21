ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Yola on Thursday confirmed the arrest of three members of a notorious gang known as “Shilla Boys.”

The police spokesperson in the state, Sulaiman Nguroje, confirmed the arrest in a statement.

Mr Nguroje said that the suspects are between the ages of 18 year and 35 years and had been terrorising people with dangerous weapons in the Yola North Local Government Area.

He said that the criminal gang usually disguised themselves as commercial tricycles operators to rob innocent passengers.

He said on January 20, the police received information about the suspicious movement of members of the gang at a hideout in Ngurore town.

“The Police Command immediately deployed its operatives and successfully arrested three members of the Shilla boys,’’ he said.

Mr Nguroje listed items recovered from the suspects to include one tricycle, knives and cutlasses.

He said the suspects were being investigated for criminal conspiracy and armed robbery and would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

He commended the citizens for their cooperation and support and called for more partnership and collaboration with the police, particularly by providing credible and actionable information.

(NAN)