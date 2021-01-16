Troops of Operation Tura Takaibango in conjunction with Air Task Force Operation Lafiya Dole have killed scores of Boko Haram terrorists and destroyed seven of their gun trucks in Matte, Borno.
The acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Benard Onyeuko, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.
Mr Onyeuko said an unconfirmed number of the terrorists were killed when they attempted to attack troops location at the outskirts of Marte in Marte Local Government Area on Saturday.
He said the troops, acting on reliable information about the attack, had positioned themselves in an ambush site where they tactically ambushed the terrorists and opened fire.
According to him, this led to fierce battle that resulted in the successes against the terrorists.
“The troops are still engaged in pursuit of the fleeing terrorists for further exploitation.
“Further details of interest to members of the public will be communicated later,” he said. (NAN)
