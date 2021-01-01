The Yobe State government says it has been able to achieve about 95 per cent performance in the 2020 budget, despite set back by COVID-19.

The state said despite the pandemic, the government under Governor Mai-Mala Buni’s leadership, has been able to embark and execute about 140 critical projects and provided services in the state.

The state Commissioner of Information, Abdullah Bego, disclosed this at an end-of-year press briefing attended by PREMIUM TIMES in Damaturu.

Mr Bego said critical amongst the success stories of the Governor Buni administration are the execution of projects that “did not only impact on the state but create thousands of job opportunities for the people especially the youth.

He said despite the setback caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the state to scale down its original spending plans for the outgoing year, “Yobe state government still emerged with ‘A’ grade achievement.

“The Overall Budget performance including supplementary at N91,924,111,104 with N87,255,839,453.27, standing at (94.92%),” he said.

“The Personnel cost was N26,379,487,994 with N26,137,952,006.14 releases which place our performance 99.08% as at 24th DEC 2020.

“Our overhead cost budget was N25,605,014,762 with N24,599,344,411.12 released, which places the performance at 96.07%.

The 2020 capital expenditure was placed at N39,939,608,348 with N36,518,543,036.01 releases, which had 91.43% performance level.

“2020 was a roller-coaster of a year, a year of the CoronaVirus pandemic and global economic recession,” the information commissioner said.

“It’s a chequered year, one in which Yobe State has made some major progress but was held back by equally major challenges.

“There is no question, however, that the Yobe State Government under His Excellency Gov. Mai Mala Buni has implemented its socio-economic agenda for the people robustly well.

“Our budget performance for the year stands at 94.92 per cent.”

Breakdown

Reeling out some key achievements of Governor Buni’s administration in the last year, Mr Bego the state had been able “resuscitation and or establish Yobe Investment Company, Potiskum Modern Market, Damaturu modern market, Gashu’a Modern Market, Nguru Modern Market, and construction of Potiskum Trailer Park.

“The massive investment is capable of (creating) over 50,000 Jobs annually through Companies and factories including reviving of Yobe Aluminium Company, Revival of Woven Sacks Company and Reviving and upgrading of microfinance Bank.

“Governor Buni has ensured the Establishment of Cement and Meat Processing FactoriesConcrete Pole Industry, Yobe fertilizer blending company (and held a) Fishing Festival to boost commerce and trade in the state.

In the area of road infrastructure, the Information Commissioner said the state government was able to embark upon the construction of a total of 80km of the township and rural linking roads and concrete drainages across the 17 local governments in the state.

To boost education, the Commissioner said Mr Buni had approved and embarked on hundreds of projects ranging on the renovation of schools, provision of furniture, scholarship for students and staffers and the building of 14 mega and model schools across the state.

“Above all, the Yobe state government has finalised plans to recruit 3000 teachers for all schools in the state in the coming year,” he said.

He said after carrying out capacity building on humanitarian coordination for senior staff of the state emergency management agency, the state government had been able to provide palliatives to the citizens during the pandemic related lockdowns.

“The state government has been able to distribute food Stuff To 20,000 House Holds in 17 LGAs.”

In the area of healthcare, Mr Bego said the Yobe State government had upgraded Machina and Yusufari Health Centres to General Hospitals embarked on the upgrading of Health Care Centres in all wards of the LGAs

“We have been able to refurbish, rehabilitate, expanded and constructed 39 New Doctors QuartersGovernor Buni had also Constructed Maternal and New-Born Child Health Care Complex at The Teaching Hospital Damaturu

“We provided free treatment for accident and bomb blast victims. The governor had approved 100% Increase in the monthly allowance of Nursing Students.

“We have constructed a 200-bed capacity student hostel storey building at Dr Shehu Sule College of Nursing and midwifery. We purchased Project Vehicles, Purchase of 39 Customized tricycle ambulances

“The Governor had approved purchase and distribution of HIV Testing Kits, Rehabilitation of Midwife Quarters at PHC Gaidam and Introduced the Contributory Healthcare Scheme; and establishment of a Molecular Lab for COVID-19 tests; while a second lab ias underway.

“The government had acquired Ventilators for COVID-19 Isolation Centres.”

In the area of potable water provision the governor had recently commissioned Mini water Treatment Plant; while water supply and sanitation facilities including 10 borehole and well fields at Sumsumma, and Damaturu.

In the area of public information service, the government spokesperson said the state broadcasters, YTV and YBC are currently undergoing renovation.

“We have established (an) Online and Community Radio Department at the Ministry of Information, even as we purchased and installed transmission cables at YTV Transmission Station.

“We are also happy to say that 39 YTV and YBC casual staff have been converted to permanent and pensionable status.”