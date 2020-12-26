ADVERTISEMENT

Two senior police officers were on Friday killed following an unsuccessful raid of bandits enclave in Garki Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The police spokesperson for Jigawa, Audu Jinjiri, told PREMIUM TIMES that the officers met their untimely death while on a mission to raid the kidnappers’ den after intelligence gathering at Kalgo, a Fulani settlement in Garki.

Mr Jinjiri said in the process, two gallant divisional crime officers (DCO) fell to the kidnappers’ bullet after they were ambushed by the gunmen.

He said one other officer was injured in the gunfight that ensued with the criminals.

The police also said they recovered the remains of one of the gunmen following the gun duel after the criminals were overpowered by the police and fled.

Meanwhile, the police confirmed that the latest development in Garki, occurred in less than a week after another officer was killed by gunmen in Maigatari council area of the state.

The officer in Maigari was killed while attempting to foil kidnap in Bosuwa community were two residents were abducted, Mr Jinjiri said.

The official added that the gunmen abducted Ali Dankoli, 70, and Zainab Isah, 25, Bosuwa community and went away with them.

However, on Saturday, a family source confided in PREMIUM TIMES that Ms Isah was set free on Friday after a ransom payment.

Another foiled kidnap in Jahun

Meanwhile, the police said it successfully foiled another kidnapped attempt and rescued the victim unhurt in Jahun Local Area on Saturday (last week).

The gunmen stormed the house of a man, Ibrahim Bronco, 52, of Bakin Kasuwa quarters, Jahun. They robbed him the sum of N140,000, fired some shots in the air and whisked him away on motorcycles, the police said.

It added that on receipt of the call, the Police rushed to the scene, blocked all the entrances and exits in the town and alerted the neighbouring divisions.

“To this end, the hoodlums found it very difficult to escape with the victim. As such, they abandoned him in Gujungu area and flee.

“Therefore, the Police on search mission rescued the said victim unhurt. Effort is being intensified to arrest the fleeing suspects as investigation is in progress,” Mr Jinjiri said.