ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday’s Local Government Area (LGA) elections in Gombe State has been marred by voter apathy in some areas as voters failed to turn up in most of the polling units.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that in Gombe and Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Areas, most of the polling units appeared empty with no sign of an election taking place as at 10 a.m.

NAN reports that security was, however, tight within Gombe metropolis with the restriction on vehicular and human movements imposed by relevant agencies.

Reports from some of the LGAs also indicate that there are not many voters in the polling units just as business activities are going on unhindered.

The exception was Yahaya Umaru 0-10 polling unit in Gombe Science Secondary School where Gov. Inuwa Yahaya cast his votes at exactly 11 a.m.

Gov. Yahaya, who commended the smooth conduct of the election, decried the non-adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols by most of the voters present.

Meanwhile, Abubakar Baba, Electoral officer, Gombe LGA, who spoke with NAN, said that the election was going on smoothly in the area.

Some voters at the polling unit who spoke with NAN expressed the hope that the election would be free and fair and that their votes would count.

(NAN)