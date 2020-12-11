Pensioners in Adamawa State have cried out over the non-payment of over N27 billion owed them by both the state and local government since the inauguration of the present administration in the state.

The pensioners also decried that since the coming of the present administration no pensioner has received their full gratuity.

Speaking during the marking of the Annual Pension Year 2020, in Yola, the state capital, Samson Almuru, the state chairperson of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), said between 2019 to date, over 200 pensioners have died waiting to receive their pension.

“Between 2019 to date, over 200 pensioners died waiting to receive their pension benefits.

‘’Since the inception of this administration no pensioner can claim to have received his full gratuity, this should not be the case.

“The union is aware that some pensioners are given N50,000- N200,000 as part of their gratuity and tagged assistance.

‘’The government is owing pensioners over N27 billion i.e. both State & L.G. pensioners,’’ said he.

Mr Almuru said, “They waited to receive their gratuity payments from the state government after their retirement from the services of the government but the governor failed them.

He said: “We decided to celebrate this year’s Annual Pension Year at this time as a mark to pray to God and thank Him that we are not dead but still alive but many of our colleagues are dead and gone. The essence of World Pensioners Day is rather painful, those who contributed to the development of the state are neglected because they are retired.

“We as pensioners have done everything possible to even meet with His Excellency, Governor Fintiri or to make the government pay us our pensions but to no avail therefore we have resolved to offer special prayer so that they may listen to us.’’

Speaking on the harmonisation/pensions review, Mr Almuru said, ‘’the last time pension was reviewed in Adamawa State was sometimes in 2003.

‘’Going by the pension law, which states that pensions shall be reviewed upward each time there is an increase in salaries of workers or every five years, which was never implemented up to now.

‘’NUP is an affiliate of NLC which means when there is a negotiation of salaries it should be done with pensions.

‘’Unfortunately, the TUC did not carry us along during the N32,000 negotiations. The minimum pension going by this increase should be N25,600 as opposed to the N4,000 which is the minimum pension as at now,’’ he fumed.

But while reacting, the Head of Service, Amos Edgar, said that the present administration is “working tirelessly to see that pension matters are resolved.”

Mr Edgar represented by the permanent secretary, administration, Ahmad Dada, told the aggrieved pensioners that, “this government is so concerned with your plight and is working assiduously to put a smile on your faces by paying the N27 billion owed by both state and local government councils.”

He further explained that Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, on assuming office, approved an upward review of the monthly allocation for payment of gratuity of retired local government workers from N3.5 million to N15 million.

“Governor Umaru Fintiri intervention has ensured steady off-setting of the arrears of the workers’ entitlement.

He revealed that the governor who kept to his promise, constituted a technical committee that verified the number of pensioners that the government owed gratuity and pension, and the report was submitted to the governor.

Mr Dada added that since the coming of the Fintiri led administration, the state and local government pension board has been responsive and has paid those who retired from 2007 based on medical and health grounds.