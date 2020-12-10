ADVERTISEMENT

Gombe State Government has awarded a contract worth N2.8 billion for the construction of roads in Nafada and Furnakaye local governments and a three-span bridge in Dukku local government.

The projects, according to the chief of staff to the governor, Abubakar Kari, are in collaboration with the Joint Project Development Agency.

Speaking on behalf of the state government during the signing of the contract agreement, Mr Kari explained that it is the first phase of contract and is being awarded through the newly established State Joint Project Development Agency.

The first project, as explained by the chief of staff, is the construction of Kwanar Rugaji-Kochechiya- Jagabari- Fitila-Almakashi- Kuka bakwai road with a spur in Galgardu in Funakaye Local Government Area of the state.

He said it has been awarded to Hanan Construction Company at the sum of N2.2 billion with a completion period of 15 months.

He said the second project was the construction of a three-span bridge in Lambo Dashi on Dukku-Wawa-Biri and Wuro Bapparu road awarded to EEC International Limited.

He said the second project was awarded at the cost of N757 million with a completion period of four months.

“The contribution formula for these projects is going to be 60/40 with the state government funding 60 per cent while the local governments contribute 40 per cent.”

Mr Kari said the award of contracts by the Inuwa Yahaya-led administration through the State Joint Project Development Agency was going to be a continuous process as the present government in the state is poised to deliver the dividends of democracy to all parts of the state in line with its campaign promises.

The Director-General of the State Joint Project Development Agency, Idris Mahdi, said the doors of the agency are open to all local government councils in the state to submit proposals in respect of any joint projects they may wish to execute in their respective areas.

He assured that more projects will be awarded by the present administration of Governor Inuwa Yahaya through the agency for the overall development of the state.

Speaking on behalf of the construction companies, the Project Manager, EEC International Limited, Dong Jian, assured of quality and timely execution of the projects.

Representatives of EEC International Limited and Hanan Construction Company signed for their respective companies while Secretaries/ Overseers of Dukku and Funakaye local governments signed on behalf of their local councils.