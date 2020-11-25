ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers reportedly stormed Yolde Pate community in Yola South local government area of Adamawa State, and whisked away the wife and son of a police officer (names withheld) just as a local vigilante member barely escaped.

Residents and security sources said that the gun-wielding kidnappers had on Monday night stormed a suburb of Yolde-Pate and had “free operations” for nearly 30 minutes.

“They had a field day during the operations.

“They attacked the police officer’s house at about 11:50 p.m., the house is close to Yolde-Pate Correctional(Prison) Centre; no any attempt to repel the attack by security personnel attached to the centre.

“In fact, the nearby police station was called but all to no avail.

“They (police) later came after when it was late. The kidnappers had abducted the wife and son of the police officer, who was in Abuja on special assignment when they came.

“One of our local vigilantes escaped by a whisker, though he has a bullet injury,” said a resident.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in the state, DSP Suleiman Nguroje confirmed that “already the state commissioner of police has ordered that those abducted be rescued.

“We want residents to always help in giving timely and useful information that could help in tracking down the undesirable elements plaguing our society.

“Security is for all,” Mr Nguroje said.

Residents have in recent times been dealing with incessant kidnappings and armed robbery incidents.

“We are now sleeping with two eyes open, due to insecurity most especially kidnappings and armed robbery.

“This is the fifth reported cases of kidnappings here in Yolde-Pate in recent time, and we are calling on the government and other security agencies to please take measures,” another resident who pleaded anonymity urged.