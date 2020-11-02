ADVERTISEMENT

The Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) said it has effected the revised tariff for its customers in Borno, Adamawa, Yobe and Taraba from November 1.

Kingsley Nkemneme, YEDC Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, said this in a statement in Maiduguri on Monday.

“Prepaid customers will vend on revised tariff, while postpaid customers would have theirs reflected in November 2020 electricity bills that would be distributed in December.

“Kindly note that YEDC customers are categorised under BANDS C, D and E.

“The approved revised service-based tariff only affects customers under BANDS C with 31 per cent reduction, while customers on BANDS D and E remain frozen, therefore no tariff increase,” Mr Nkemneme said.

He urged customers not to hesitate to visit the company’s website or nearest office for information regarding its services.