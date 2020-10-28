At least 48 out of the 110 tractors stolen by hoodlums in Adamawa State during the #EndSARS protest have been recovered.

This comes just as Governor Ahmadu Fintiri threatened to demolish any house in which looted items are found.

Hoodlums were reported to have stolen at least 110 tractors and other farm implements from the North East Commodity Association (NECAS) Warehouse In Yola.

NECAS is involved in agriculture-related services and human capacity development across the six North-East states of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, and Yobe.

Since its establishment in 2018, the association has expanded its scope, especially through the Federal Government, CBN’s Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), mechanisation drive, and partnerships with development agencies.

Confirming the recovery of the stolen tractors, the chairman of NECAS, Sadiq Umar-Daware, said that so far 48 were recovered.

‘’For now, 48 out of the 110 tractors taken away by looters were recovered.

‘’The hoodlums also broke into the main warehouses of the Rice Farmers Association and Maize Farmers Association of Nigeria, carting away valuables which include farm inputs and fertilisers.

“They did not only take tonnes of produce, but they also made away with the farm inputs for the dry season farming and the offices of Rice Farmers Association, Maize Farmers Association of Nigeria (MFAN) and the NECAS were also looted and vandalised.

“What they took away include tonnes of rice, beans, maize, sorghum and millets, and computers, tables, chairs, office equipment, water dispensers and cash,’’ he said.

Mr Umar-Daware urged people in Adamawa and its environs to report anybody in possession of the tractors to NECAS, RIFAN, and MFAN officials for recovery and necessary action.

