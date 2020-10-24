The Yobe State Police Command has confirmed an attack on Babangida Community, the headquarters of Tarmuwa Local Government.

The State Police Public Relation Officer, Dunguns Abdulkareem, who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES in Damaturu, said the insurgents came in four Hilux vans and disrupted the market with sporadic gunshots.

The PPRO disclosed that he later lost contact with his DPO in the area, who he suspected ran for safety where there was no telephone network.

“The preliminary report I got from our DPO in Babangida was that Boko Haram came into the town loaded with four Hilux vehicles and opened fire causing pandemonium in the village market.

“My DPO was later unreachable and I suspected he had to look for safety. I later got him and he told me that he saw the town in smoke from where he was and therefore could not give me the extent of damage in the area,” Mr Abdulkareem said.

Mr Abdulkareem also said that, “I gathered that an air force jet came around 5.30 pm but the boys rather hibernated inside the town and refused to leave. I don’t have details of the exploit of the jet but I will furnish you with every necessary information as soon as I have it,” Mr Abdulkareem said.

Adamu, a driver who was transporting bread to Babangida, told PREMIUM TIMES that he abandoned his vehicle loaded with bread and ran for safety.

I heard the gunshots and later saw the insurgents approaching us as I was approaching Babangida from Damaturu. I immediately stopped and left my car full with bread and ran into the bush,” he narrated.

Babangida is 50 km northeast from Damaturu, the state capital. It has come under attack by the insurgents, many times.

It is located on one of the major roads in the state that links the northern axis of the state like Gashua, Nguru, Machina and some parts of Niger Republic, from the Geidam axis.

The military has not issued any statement as the spokesperson of Sector II Operation Lafiya Dole, K. Anyawu, did not respond to calls made to him by our correspondent.