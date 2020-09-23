ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Wednesday said his state feels a profound sense of loss at the demise of the Emir of Zazzau Emirate, Shehu Idris.

He said that the state will miss his dependable counsel and wisdom.

The governor once again commiserated with the people of Zazzau Emirate.

Referencing the widespread interest in the succession to the Zazzau Emirate throne, Mr El-Rufai prayed Allah to grant the kingmakers wisdom in recommending a successor with the qualities of Emir Idris.

Mr El-Rufai, who was speaking at the third-day prayer for late monarch held in Zaria , noted that the late Emir lived a life that many mortals would like to emulate.

The prayers marked the last day of the three-day mourning period announced by the state government in honour of the late Emir, with Wednesday specifically declared a public holiday.

Speaking at the event, former President Olusegun Obasanjo paid tribute to the late emir for the support he received as military head of state in the 1970s and as an elected president 20 years later.

The governors of Ekiti, Plateau, Niger and Jigawa states also spoke at the event.

With the conclusion of the official mourning period, the Kaduna State Government is awaiting receipt in the next few days of the recommendations of the kingmakers of Zazzau Emirate regarding the next emir, Muyiwa Adekeye, the spokesperson for Governor El-Rufai said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

While the relevant institutions engage in their deliberations, the state government urges all residents to wait for official announcements and to ignore speculations, rumours and fake news.

