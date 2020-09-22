ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno has condoled with the Nigerian Army over the demise of Dahiru Bako, a colonel killed in an ambush by Boko Haram insurgents.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Bako was ambushed on September 20 while leading his troops on a clearance at Sabon Gari-Wajiroko axis in Damboa Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Zulum, whose condolence message was in a statement released by his Special Adviser Media and Strategies, Isa Gusau in Maiduguri on Monday, said the sacrifices of the senior officer and other slain soldiers would not be in vain.

He said: “It was public knowledge that I liked late Col. Bako and so did many people.

“Bako was a true soldier who inspired his troops and led them to frontlines with exceptional courage that was clearly out of pure patriotism.

“He fought very hard and very well. He defeated many enemies of peace and protected many sons and daughters of Borno State to the extent that he gave his life defending the people.

“By the grace of God, the supreme sacrifices made by Col. Bako and many other heroes like him in the armed forces and volunteers shall not be in vain.

“The deaths of our heroes, sad as they are, only reinforce our confidence in the strong will exhibited by our gallant troops and volunteers, that defending our country comes ahead of everything.

“The people of Borno will forever be grateful to late Col. Bako and everyone like him. We pray that Allah forgives his shortcomings and those of all our fallen heroes.”

The governor pledged his administration’s continued support to the Nigerian Army to enable its personnel to execute the counter terrorism campaign and restore total normalcy in the state.

(NAN)

Related

Continue Reading