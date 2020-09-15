President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Borno State on the passing of Emir of Biu, Mai Mustapha Umar Aliyu.

In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday, Mr Buhari also commiserated with the royal family and the Biu Emirate Council on the death of Mr Aliyu, ”who for 31 years, had the privilege of leading the people of Biu with diligence and dedication.”

The President affirmed that the late emir, who was a strong advocate for peace and development in the North East region, demonstrated visionary leadership that was very evident to all, including his efforts to modernise Biu by supporting the establishment of educational institutions in the community.

Also, Mr Buhari noted that the late Emir’s style of servant leadership for over three decades earned him the trust and respect of his community, contemporaries and Nigerians from diverse political, social and religious leanings.

”He believes that the Emir’s good works will continue to be remembered and cherished in his community and the wider region of the North East, praying almighty God to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and comfort to the people of Biu during this time of mourning,” the statement noted.

