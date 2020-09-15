The governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has approved the appointment of Mohammed Arab as the new Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the state Hospital Management Board.

This is contained in a statement on Tuesday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Strategy, Isa Gusau, in Maiduguri.

Mr Gusau said Mr Arab, a professor, will take over from Muhammad Aminu, who has been appointed as a Permanent Secretary.

“Arab is a 57-year old medical professor with specialty in paediatrics, gastroenterology, herpetology and nutrition.

“He was the head of the Paediatric Gastroenterology, Herpetology and Nutrition / Infectious diseases specialist clinic of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) before his appointment.

“Arab is a Honourary Consultant at the UMTH, a locum (backup) consultant at the State Specialist Hospital in Maiduguri, and a visiting consultant at the Sani Abacha Hospital, Damaturu, Yobe.

“As an academic, Arab has mentored many doctors, and has authored and co-authored 47 local and international academic publications,” he said.

Mr Gusau added, “Arab has served in more than 20 Technical Committees and as Facilitator/Investigator.

“The governor calls on the incoming CMD to bring his wealth of knowledge and experience, especially in (paediatrics), to bear in the state’s healthcare sector for the improved well-being of both young, middle-aged and old citizens.’’

Mr Gusau also said the governor approved the appointment of Aliyu Mailafiya as Executive Director of the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (SPHCDA) with immediate effect.

(NAN)

Related