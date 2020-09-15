The Emir of Biu, Umar Mustapha-Aliyu is dead, an official said.

The emir died early Tuesday morning at his palace in Biu town, the headquarters of Biu Local Government Area.

The Borno State Commissioner of Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Babakura Abba-Jato, confirmed the death in a statement he issued to the media.

Mr Abba-Jato’s message reads:

“Inna lillahi, wa Inna Ilayhi rajiu, (from God we come and unto Him shall we all return). His Royal Highness, the Emir of Biu, Mai Mustafa Umar Aliyu, has answered the call of Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala

“The late Emir was appointed in June 1989.

He died this morning at the age of 80. He will be laid to rest in Biu at 2 pm today according to sources. May his soul rests in peace; Ameen.”

Mr Mustapha-Aliyu was born on November 9, 1940 in Biu, and he attended Kwaya Kusar Primary School between 1947 and 1949 and Biu Central Primary School from 1950 to 1953.

He proceeded to Hausari Primary School in Maiduguri between 1953 and 1955.

He was district head of Biu town from 1975 to 1989 before he later emerged the emir.

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, and his deputy, Umar Kadafur, are expected to attend the emir’s burial in Biu.

Related

Continue Reading