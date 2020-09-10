The Gombe State Independent Electoral Commission has given a 90-day notice to all interested political parties who want to participate in the local government elections, scheduled to hold on December 19th, 2020.

The chairman of the commission, Sa’idu Shehu Awak, stated this during a meeting with concerned individuals, security agencies, and political parties in the state on Thursday.

He urged the political parties to conduct their primary elections within the timeframe.

“I also call on the leadership of the all political parties that intend to contest this election to impress on their members and supporters to ensure that the state witness peace during their campaigns, primaries, election proper and thereafter,” he said.

Mr Awak pledged that the commission will be honest and transparent during the election, adding that they will give a copy of the guidelines, nomination forms and election timetable for guidance and compliance.

Also, the Speaker, Gombe State House of Assembly, Abubakar Sadiq Kurba, called for a peaceful conduct of the election.

Mr Kurba pledged the assembly’s support for a free and fair election.

“As representatives of the people, whatever it will take to have a free, fair and credible election in December, we will do,” he said.

He commended Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya for strengthening democratic process at the local government levels , saying it will help to fast-track development at the grassroots

Also speaking, the State Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, Abdulhamid Sadiq, urged political parties to participate fully in the election and that they should also bear in mind that politics is not a do or die affair.

He also appealed to security agencies to put measures in place towards a successful election, just like they did during the 2015 general election, which was acclaimed free, fair and credible election.

He also called on the media to enlighten the public about the importance of local government elections.

Mr Sadiq also assured the commission, on behalf of all political parties, that they would abide by the rules and regulations stipulated by the election umpire.

Related