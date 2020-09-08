The Gombe State government has said it would provide basic amenities and expand existing ones in view of the upsurge in population resulting from the influx of people fleeing insurgency and other insecurity issues in the North-east.

The assurance was given by the deputy governor, Manassah Jatau, when he took the Resident Coordinator of the United Nation in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, round some sections of Specialist Hospital Gombe and Internally Displaced Persons’ camp at Wuro Shiye, in Gombe metropolis.

The official said the influx of people from troubled areas has led to the overstretching of facilities in the state, hence the commitment to provide new facilities.

He explained that Gombe has reintegrated the IDPs in the communities to avoid stigma and give them an opportunity to mingle freely within their host communities.

Mr Jatau informed the gathering that the UN officials were taken round the hospital to see how the government used their interventions judiciously.

He said he wanted the UN to see that “the government is not only relying on aid in the quest to improve the living standard of the people in the state”.

The official also assured of the state government’s determination to partner with any individual and organisations towards uplifting the lives of the citizenry.

In his remarks, Mr Kallon said the team was in the state to inspect projects and interact with government officials.

He said, “it is unfortunate that just when the region was struggling with insurgency, COVID-19 pandemic reared its ugly head putting a lot of pressure on the means of livelihood of the people”.

He commended Gombe for providing a conducive atmosphere for peaceful coexistence and managing diversity in spite of tribal and religious differences.

Meanwhile, an official of State Emergency Management Agency, Mohammed Garba, told the visiting UN Chief that as of May 2020, the total number of IDPs in the state was 38, 993 spread across all the local governments.

Also, the Chairman, Internally Displaced Persons, Gombe State, Abba Jatau, who appreciated the hospitality of the state government, thanked the UN officials for the concern shown to them.

