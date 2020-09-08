The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Taraba Command, on Monday welcomed a female Sector Commander, Corps Commander Selina Williams.

This was contained in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer in the state, Paul Okoduwa, in Jalingo.

According to the statement, Ms Williams took over from Corps Commander Frank Okwueze who has proceeded on retirement.

“This is to inform the general public of the deployment of Corps Commander Williams as the new FRSC Sector Commander in Taraba.

The statement appealed to the public to cooperate with the new sector commander to succeed in her mandate of ensuring safety on the roads in the state.

(NAN)

