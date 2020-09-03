FG begins profiling of women, children in Borno IDPs camps

The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs in collaboration with the First Lady’s Office has commenced profiling of women and children in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Borno in order to offer them support.

A leader of the delegation from the ministry, Femi Alaka, made this known on Wednesday at a meeting with officials of Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

Mr Alaka said the delegation would give attention to displaced persons in camps along border areas for the support to cushion their sufferings, adding that the issue of gender-based violence would also be looked into.

“We are going to work with SEMA and the state Ministry of Women Affairs to ensure success of the exercise,” Mr Alaka said.

He said his team, which could not visit some camps due to security challenges, had already met with coordinators of the camps for the needed information.

In her remarks, the chairperson of SEMA, Yabawa Kolo, lauded the intervention by the ministry and office of the first lady.

The Chairperson of Borno SEMA with delegation from Federal Ministry of Women Affairs

She assured the team of the state government’s commitment to supporting intervention aimed at ameliorating the suffering of vulnerable people, particularly women and children. (NAN)

