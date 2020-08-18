Abducted Yobe district head regains freedom

Nigeria Police Force
The Police Command in Yobe on Tuesday said the abducted District Head of Mashio, Isa Mai-Buba, has been released by his captors.

Mashio is a district under the Fune Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s spokesperson, Dungus Abdulkarim, made the disclosure in a statement released in Damaturu.

He said Mr Mai-Buba was released by his captors on Tuesday in Damaturu, near the state airport along Gashua Road.

“This came as a result of efforts by the joint operation of securities, where all routes linking the district with other locations were beefed up.

“That made it impossible for the abductors to move out to their destination with the chief,” the spokesperson said.

Mr Abdulkarim said the victim would receive medical attention for stress and fatigue before being released to his family.

NAN recalls that Mr Mai-Buba was abducted by unknown gunmen at his residence on August 15.

(NAN)

