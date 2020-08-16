Insecurity: Buhari has disappointed us – Borno traditional leader

Related News

A Borno traditional chief, Zanna Boguma, has said that despite claims, President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to tackle the issue of insecurity especially in the North East.

Mr Hassan who is the Zanna Boguma of Borno said this in an exclusive interview with Arewa Agenda.

According to him, the escalation of attacks by the Boko Haram on soft targets, the issue of kidnapping on highways and the systematic dislocation of communities that were living around the metropolis, are issues of grave security concern that have continued unabated.

Mr Boguma who is also a member of the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, berated the presidency for not doing enough on developmental efforts in the Northern Region despite their immense contribution to his victories in the polls.

“As far as Nigeria is concerned Buhari only appointed our sons into positions but they haven’t done enough in terms of development. Northerners are being killed by terrorists and armed bandits without solution in sight. General Buhari, yes! We northerners voted for him, the massive votes that came out from North was the reason why he is President of this country now,” he told Arewa Agenda.

Mr Boguma said the Northern Elders Forum worked hard for Mr Buhari to become President, including lobbying the United States of America to support his candidacy.

“We went up to America to influence the United State’s Government to support the cause of change in Nigeria, we did that. The Northern Elders Forum sent a delegation which I am also part of that delegation. We went to Washington, we met with all those that matters in America from Department of State to that of Justice to all other Agencies of Government, we spoke to them about insecurity, we spoke to them about corruption in this country of which Buhari is always talking about, but unfortunately, Buhari in five years hasn’t done enough to remedy the situation the previous government was accused of,” he stated bitterly.

While expressing hope that President Buhari can do better in the remaining three years of his tenure, Mr Boguma, who is also the State Project Coordinator of the Youth Empowerment and Social Support Operation (YESO), called on the youth to be self-reliant as well as good citizens of the country.

