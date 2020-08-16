Yobe community leader kidnapped

Yobe on map
The police in Yobe State have confirmed the abduction of Isa Mashio, the village head of Mashio in Fune Local Government Area.

The district head, according to a witness, was abducted in his house in the village by unidentified gunmen who stormed the village last night and whisked him away.

A member of the family told PREMIUM TIMES that the kidnappers have not made any contact with the family yet, saying “they came south of the village at about 10 p.m.”

The Police Public Relations Officer for Yobe State, Dungus Abdulkareem, in a short statement said the police have launched a search and rescue operation for the district head.

He said the gunmen who kidnapped the village head are yet to be identified.

“The District Head of Mashio under Fune LG, Alh Isa Mai Buba was abducted by yet to be identified gunmen. At about 2205hrs on 15/8/2020, the gunmen attacked the house of D.H with heavy fire Arms and disappeared with him to the tin air.

“Search parties were later on deployed but … no positive response or of his whereabouts was discovered.

“The police command had intensified efforts to rescue the District Head. Meanwhile, investigations are also ongoing to identify the hoodlums. More information will be communicated for any development, please,” he said.

A PREMIUM TIMES check revealed that the village has never been attacked by Boko Haram, the terror group that has caused tens of thousands of deaths, mainly in North-east Nigeria, since 2009.

