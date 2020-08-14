Nigerian Air Force attacks ISWAP Lake Chad camp

J-10 Jet fighter. [Photo: Airforce Technology]
A jet fighter used to illustrate the story [Photo: Airforce Technology]

The Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, has knocked out another Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists’ camp at Tongule in the Lake Chad area of Northern Borno and eliminated scores of their fighters.

The coordinator, Defence Media Operations, John Enenche, announced this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Mr Enenche said that the air raid was in continuation of the air offensive against terrorist elements in the North East.

He noted that the airstrikes were conducted on August 12, following credible intelligence reports indicating terrorists’ activities in the village.

He said that the Air Task Force dispatched a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets to attack the location after confirmatory intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

The mission showed the presence of a sizable number of the ISWAP elements at designated locations.

According to him, the NAF jets took turns in engaging the location, scoring devastating hits on the designated targets and leading to the destruction of the structures as well as the neutralisation of several ISWAP fighters.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commends the Air Task Force for their dedication and professionalism.

“He urged them to intensify the air offensive against the terrorists and all other criminal elements in the country,’’ he said.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application