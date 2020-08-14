Gunmen kill lawmaker; kidnap wife, son

A member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly representing Baraza/Dass constituency, Musa Mante, has been killed by suspected gunmen.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi that Mr Mante was killed on Thursday at his residence in Dass.

The source said that gunmen, suspected to be armed robbers, invaded the house of the deceased at the wee hours of the night, firing shots at him.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command in state, Ahmed Wakil, confirmed the incident, adding that the gunmen kidnapped the two wives and a son of the deceased lawmaker.

“Details are still sketchy but it will be made available to newsmen later,” the PPRO assured.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application