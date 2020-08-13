Ahead councils polls, Bauchi govt dissolves LGA executives8

Related News

The Bauchi State Government on Wednesday dissolved the caretaker committees of the 20 local government areas of the state.

The News Agency of Nigerian (NAN) reports that the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) has scheduled local government elections for September 17 in the state.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Mohammed Baba, said the dissolution was with immediate effect and aimed at providing a level playing ground for contestants.

He added that the dissolution was in compliance with guidelines issued by the State Independent Electoral Commission, “for the provision of 30 days’ notice by all candidates, who wish to participate in the election.”

Mr Baba said that in this respect, the state governor, Bala Mohammed, has approved the dissolution of the committees with immediate effect.

The SSG directed all the outgoing caretakers to hand over to their councils’ Heads of Administration.

He quoted the governor as commending them for their meritorious service and wishing them well in their future endeavours. (NAN)