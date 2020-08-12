Borno governor appoints Pharmacology professor as Chief of Staff

Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum [PHOTO: @GovBorno]
Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum [PHOTO: @GovBorno]

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno has approved the appointment of Isa Marte, a professor, as his new Chief of Staff.

Isa Gusau, Special Assistant on Media and Strategy to the governor, made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday.

Mr Gusau said that Mr Marte, a serving Commissioner for Higher Education, since August 2019, was to replace Babagana Wakil, who passed on July 1, 2020, in Maiduguri after a protracted illness.

“Prof Marte is to handover to Dr Babagana Mustapha Mallumbe, whose new ministry will be Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation. Merger of the two ministries is in line with the administration’s public service reforms.

“Marte, the incoming chief of staff, is a Professor of Pharmacology with specialty in cancer research and a fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Science.

“Zulum’s choice of Prof. Isa Hussaini Marte is in recognition of his proven capacity, strong passion for development, unbending principles that align with the governor’s, and above all, his proven integrity,” Mr Gusau said.

Mr Gusau said Mr Marte was expected to work efficiently to coordinate all affairs of the Government House to enable the full attainment of governor Zulum’s vision of a better state.

The governor’s media aide said Mr Marte would be sworn-in on Monday “as the governor looks forward to working with him at a higher level.”

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application