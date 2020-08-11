NEDC to execute 224 projects in 112 LGAs in North East

Related News

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) is to execute 224 developmental projects in 112 Local government areas across the six North-East states.

The NEDC Managing Director, Mohammed Alkali, disclosed this when the North East Support Groups, Borno State chapter, paid him a courtesy visit on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

Mr Alkali said the projects would be executed under the Rapid Response Intervention (RRI), as part of the comprehensive master plan to holistically rebuild the region.

He said the projects would be executed based on the recommendations and demands of the states in the areas of education, health, social infrastructure, agriculture and WASH.

He explained that the projects were part of the early recovery actions plans by the Commission to return simple infrastructure which included, public and institutional structure, boreholes and culvert that were ravaged by the insurgency to function again.

He stated that the commission was currently supporting newly returned communities with Integrated Agricultural Programmes.

He explained that the Commission has set aside a maximum funding of N50 million as intervention for each of the 112 local government areas.

The Managing Director said the commission has also earmarked N6 billion to replenish the 10 per cent annual grants on scholarship for students in the region.

Mr Alkali said the beneficiaries include; 5, 000 bachelor’s degree, 336 Masters and 54 Doctorate Degree candidates.

“The funds would also be used for skills and acquisition training and provision of starter packs to 5, 000 Information Communication Technology (ICT), skills, 5, 000 women and youths on entrepreneurship, and 2, 000 other vocational skills in each of the 1,028 wards in the Northeast.

Earlier, The Chairman of the NESG, Bulama Mali-Gubio, noted the huge devastation experienced in the North-East occasioned by the 10-year-old insurgency.

Mr Mali-Gubio commended the commission for its developmental programmes aimed at alleviating the suffering of the people in the North East.

The chairman also noted the high rate of youth vulnerability due to lack of employment, education and poverty and appealed to the federal government to review funding to the commission, considering the mass population of the northeast.

He also called for the creation of a Third Monitoring Arm, trustworthy to provide the Commission with true and credible information about the state of things in all parts of the six states of the northeast.

(NAN)