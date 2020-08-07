Gombe begins fumigation of 2,021 schools ahead of reopening

Governor Inuwa Yahaya
Governor Inuwa Yahaya (PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter Handle)

The Gombe State Government has begun the fumigation of 2,021 secondary schools across the state ahead of their reopening for the students in exit classes.

The schools are expected to reopen on August 10 for students in terminal classes after they had been closed some months ago due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Commissioner for Environment and Forest Resources, Hussaina Goje, on Friday said that 50 members of staff of Gombe State Environmental Protection Agency (GOSEPA) would participate in the exercise.

Goje, represented by Malam Sani Jauro, the Director of Planning in the ministry, said that out of the 2, 021 schools, 154 are Senior Secondary Schools, 347 are Junior Secondary Schools and 1,520 are Primary schools.

The commissioner said the chemical the officials would apply would be environmentally friendly and not harmful to human beings.

In his address, the Commissioner for Education, Habu Dahiru, said the exercise was part of the measures put in place to combat COVID-19 as well as the preparation for schools’ opening after four months of closure.

He said disinfecting the schools would guarantee the safety of the children, prevent them from contracting the virus from objects and other possible places.

READ ALSO: Gombe’s 5th coronavirus patient dies in Borno – Official

Mr Dahiru said they would ensure that all the schools were fumigated before the government announces the resumption date for the rest of the students who are not in the exit classes.

He called on the principals and head teachers of the schools to give the necessary supports needed to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise began with the Government Senior Science Secondary School, Gombe and, subsequently, to Government Girls’ College, Doma.

The commissioner also visited the Cooperative Finance Agency (CFA), who supplies foodstuffs to the secondary schools in the state, and directed them to supply food stuffs to the 20 schools operating boarding facilities across the state.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application