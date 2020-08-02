Police arrest two over alleged raping of minors

The Police in Adamawa have arrested two suspects for allegedly raping two minors in Jambutu, Yola North Local Government Area of the state.

Sulaiman Nguroje, a deputy superintendent of Police disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) on Sunday in Yola.

Mr Nguroje said the two suspects, Aminu Abdullahi, 19 , and Abubakar Haruna, 32, were arrested separately by the police for allegedly raping a 9 years old and a 15 years old respectively.

”(Police) Detectives attached to Doubeli Division in Yola North LGA on July 29, arrested one Aminu Abdullahi, 19, for raping a 9 year old.

“The suspect met his 9 year old victim at Jambutu Football field playing and took her into an uncompleted building and had carnal knowledge of her .

” While, the second suspect (Abubakar Haruna, 32) on July 30, forcefully raped a 15-year -old victim who happened to be his neighbor after deceiving her with pretext to send her on an errand.

”The victims were rushed to Hospital for medical screenings while the suspects had confessed to committing the crimes and are now under police custody for further investigations, ” MrNguroje said.

He explained that the command received the voluntary information from good Samaritans that the suspects allegedly raped the underaged victms.

Mr Nguroje said the state Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adeyanju, commended members of the public especially those that keyed into the fight against Gender Based Violence and Sexual Assaults against Women and Children in the state.

He said the police commissioner advised parents to closely monitor their wards and tech them to keep distance from persons with questionable characters.

He added that the police command would continue to protect lives and property of the residents.

He urged the people to report any suspicious and strange movements around them to the nearest security post for quick response.

(NAN)

