Police arrest 27 rape suspects in Bauchi

Nigeria Police officers are working with the military to counter insurgency.
Nigeria Police officers .

The Police command in Bauchi State on Thursday said it arrested 27 rape suspects and five others for various offences.

Ahmed Wakili, the police spokesman, made this known in a statement in Bauchi.

”We arrested 27 suspected rapists and five other suspects in connection with offences against property and disturbance of public peace,” Mr Wakili said.

He said the arrest was in line with the police statutory duty of protection of lives and property.

He said the command would not relent in its efforts to fight all forms of criminality in the state.

“The command warns all criminal elements and their allies, nursing agenda that is bashful to the safety and security of the state to desist from such acts.

“The command will not relent in mobilising resources within to confront and neutralise criminal act and tendencies,” Wakili warned.

READ ALSO: Police arrest officer who allegedly killed motorcyclist over N100 bribe

The police spokesman commended the state government for enacting the law to enforce the fight against sexual gender-based violence on women and children.

He appreciated the people of the state for continuous cooperation with the police and urged them to explore to the fullest.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application