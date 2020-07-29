Police arrest teenager for allegedly raping two-year-old

The Police in Adamawa have arrested an 18-year-old man for allegedly raping a two-year-old girl in Jimeta, Yola.

The command Spokesman, Sulaiman Nguroje, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Yola.

Mr Nguroje said the suspect (names withheld) lives in Jambutu Aso Rock in Yola North Local Government Area of the state.

He said the suspect allegedly committed the offence on July 28 and was arrested by detectives attached to Karewa Division in Yola North Local Government Area of the state.

“The suspect, whose shop is next to that of the victim’s mother, took the victim to a Bekaji Primary School, Jimeta, on the pretext of being a good neighbour and (allegedly) raped her.

“The mother, who noticed the swollen private part of her baby immediately reported to the police and the suspect was arrested.

“The victim is now undergoing medical treatment while the suspect is taken into custody for further investigation and prosecution,” Mr Nguroje said. (NAN)

