Nigerian lawmaker donates land for cemetery extension

A member representing Kirfi constituency in the Bauchi House of Assembly, Abdulkadir Dewu (PDP), on Tuesday donated a piece of land to his constituents for the expansion of their graveyard.

He also presented five new vehicles to party loyalists. The lawmaker said the donation of one hectare land to Guyama village was timely.

He said his decision to donate the plot of land was informed by the pressing need to expand the current graveyard in the area, which had almost filled up and lacked space for burial.

On the vehicles, Mr Dewu said the gesture was done in recognition of the loyalty and commitment of the beneficiaries to the party.

He described the beneficiaries as “foot soldiers of the party in his constituency as they were always ready to promote and defend the interest of PDP in the area.”

He assured that other party members “who proved to be committed, would also be considered for similar gesture in future.”

In his remarks at the occasion, chairman of PDP in the state, Hamza Akuyam, lauded the efforts of the lawmaker, “especially at a time of hardship occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic”.