Borno gov signs N108.8bn revised 2020 Appropriation Act into law

Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum [PHOTO: Pulse.ng]
Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum [PHOTO: Pulse.ng]

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State on Monday signed the revised 2020 budget of N108. 8 billion revised 2020 Appropriation Act into law from N147 billion.

Mr Zulum said at the signing ceremony at the Government House, Maiduguri that the downward review was due to economic realities caused by COVID-19 pandemic currently ravaging the world.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the revised budget was reduced by more than N38 billion.

The governor had presented an initial budget of N147 billion to the state House of Assembly in December 2019.

Mr Zulum said his administration was committed to the effective implementation of the budget.

The governor directed Secretary to the State Government, Usman Jiddah, to liaise with the Ministry of Finance to ensure strict compliance to the budgetary provisions.

He also directed the ministry to review its medium term expenditure framework in line with the revised budget.

“This administration is determined to ensure the effective implementation of the revised budget; budget is one of the important components of governance,” Mr Zulum said.

NAN reports that Borno House Speaker, Abdulkarim Lawan, and other principal legislators attended the signing ceremony.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application